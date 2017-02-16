Horsepower heaven at Auckland Invasion

On Sunday, people expected him to have learnt his lesson, but instead he went larger still! The car left like a rocket ship heading to the moon, getting higher and higher, and coming down and destroying the bell housing and bending the chassis, too. When asked what he’d changed to for it to be launching like that, he mentioned that the stall converter had been tightened up, along with fitting some new slicks. All going to plan it’ll be fixed and fitted with wheelie bars before the NZDRA Nationals in mid March.