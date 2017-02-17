Sell your kidney, Toyota’s US headquarters is up for grabs

Three years after Toyota announced that it would be selling its 1.2-million-square-feet worth of office and industrial space — situated on 110 acres spread across 16 parcels in California — in order to shift eastward to Texas, the facility has finally hit the market.

Much like those annoying Facebook ads stating ‘offaz’, there is no asking price mentioned, but it has been reported that Toyota has invested more than $5 billion into the facility since it was established back in 1970.

The sale of the company’s North American headquarters is being called a “once-in-a-lifetime event”, and is touted as being perfect for a developer with the opportunity to create a “distinct community”. Could it be converted into a car lover’s heaven? I’ll chip in $5 for the GoFundMe page.