IHRA Southern Nats on edge

The third round of the IHRA National Drag Racing Series, sponsored by Edge Parts & Performance, was held at Mike Pero Motorsport Park in Christchurch on January 29.

Once again, Pegasus Bay Drag Racing Club played host to a successful race meet, featuring a great field of cars. The crews and spectators weren't disappointed as they witnessed some awesome racing, and a number of personal best times were recorded by competitors.

Track prep was great once again, taken care of by Trevor and the team, and it was great to see the effort that racers put in to be at the meet, with some travelling down from the North Island, while others came up from the deep south and even Te Anau.