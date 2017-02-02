Take a trip down Route 66

The road is something we take for granted in day-to-day life, but for those of us who use them for more than just the daily grind — as a conduit for automotive passion — there can only be one that matters.

It’s not the oldest road in the world, and it certainly isn’t the busiest, but Route 66 can’t be defined by numbers. It is the mother road, at the heart of America, and its immense historical legacy remains. Winding its way through immense cities, desolate plains, beautiful scenery, ghost towns, neon-lit diners, historic American motels, and the stuff woven tight into the fabric of America, Route 66 is a journey like no other.