The nitty gritty of nano coating

Cut and polish

The most time-intensive portion of the process, cutting and polishing is the groundwork for the final result, and plays a pivotal role in achieving a quality finish. The team at Luxxio uses fresh pads to ensure that the contact surface is free of abrasive contaminants, and conducts a spot test to see how the paint surface reacts to the work. This is important, as paint quality varies between different manufacturers, model ranges and manufacture years. Paint surfaces can range from very hard — as you’ll find it on some European vehicles, which are therefore much harder to buff — to very soft, such as you’ll find on some Japanese vehicles, which scratch more easily.

The condition of the surface upon arrival and the type of surface presented will determine the approach. For more scratched and/or harder paint, a rotary polisher will be used, a Rupes dual action polisher will be used for a better finish on less scratched and/or softer paint. This process cuts the surface of the clear back to a desired level in order to remove scratches and oxidation (the beginning stages of paint fade and clear coat peel), and will bring the paint back to its best possible condition, before it undergoes another cleaning stage.

Second clean

The surface is cleaned once again to remove any residue from the compounds that have been applied during the cut and polish stage, this time using a cleaner which targets the polish directly and dissolves it ready to be wiped away — it is imperative this is done with a brand-new cloth to avoid further scratching, as the surface’s now high shine is especially vulnerable. It’s then given a conventional wash, without shampoo or cleaners, to further rinse away contaminants before remaining water residue is removed with a compressed airline.