Wet and wild Taupo: Enzed Central Muscle Cars update

Race two

Race two, and once again the weather was not looking good; neither was the tyre situation — most of the cars that had been on wets for race one had blistered their tyres, so not a lot of options were to be had. So, with the meeting being declared wet by race officials, it was not a good situation as far as tyres went. However, after some discussion, it was decided to leave the tyre choice up to the competitor.



An eight-lap handicap race was the format, and Dr John Elliott’s XU1 Torana was on pole with a 30-second head start on row two, followed 20 seconds later by the next group, and so on. The fourth group away had seven cars in it, followed by the next group of five cars. The last three groups of cars were spread over 13 seconds, with Midgley at the rear on his own, as a result of his good qualifying time.



As with race one, the rain stopped midway through the race, favouring those on slicks once again — although not before catching out a few, putting some onto the grass and making some spin. The field saw a series of good battles, with Paul Boden looking to claim the race only to have Paul Clarke’s Mustang pip him at the post by three seconds. They were followed by Noyer, Gary McKelvie, Ross, Hopper, Greg Holden, Kett, Perkins, and Hopkins.

grid seven to take the win, Boden from grid four in second place, and Noyer from grid eight in third. The movers in the field were Perkins, who made up 14 positions; Ross, who made up 13 spots; and Hopper, who made up 12. All the drivers should be congratulated on the standard of their driving in the trying conditions. ‘Bring on Sunday and a dry track’ was the call.