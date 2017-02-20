The Castrol Edge Performance Car of the Year winner is ...

The power was in your hands all year, casting your vote for the best feature car each issue so we could tally up the 12 finalists and put it back into your hands for the final vote. Voting closed on February 19, and the day to announce a winner has arrived, without further ado it’s time to crown the Castrol Edge Performance Car of the Year 2016, and it goes to …
Dustin Ng’s 2JZ-powered Nissan Skyline R34
Nissan purists step away now, what we have here is the ultimate collaboration between some of the greatest performance cars to ever come out of Japan, the GT-R, MKIV Toyota Supra, and Evo. With 441kW coming from a single-turbo 2JZ-GTE and Getrag six-speed combination, Dustin’s four-door R34 is as practical as it is scary fast. With R35 GT-R brakes, 20x10.5-inch wheels, and an Evo VII interior, it’s a true melting-pot collaboration between some of Japan’s greatest performance cars, all put together in true Kiwi form. It’s no show pony, either. This thing sees regular street use as Dustin’s daily driver. How cool is that!?
Congratulations Dustin! Along with the coveted title of Castrol Edge Performance Car of the Year, he will walk away with three Castrol Edge 5L packs, a swag of Castrol gear, and a $1500 prezzy card.
The other 11 nominees will each receive an NZ Performance Car yearly subscription and Castrol Gear, while 20 lucky voters will each receive a copy of NZ Performance Car poster book Vol. 5 and Castrol gear!
You can read the full article on Dustin’s gnarly Frankenstein creation in NZ Performance Car Issue No. 236 — print copies and digital copies can be purchased at the links below: