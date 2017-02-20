A complete guide to building your next street-car showstopper: source and import

Before you can hit the streets to show off the neck-breaking new car you’ve just imported, it will require a few checks and a bit more cash to be handed over. As with importing, the same principle goes: once the car has landed, find a compliance centre that understands the process correctly, has a good reputation, and knows what your vehicle requires. Not only will that make the whole process easier for yourself, but it takes care of your safety, too — no one wants dodgy-bloke Jim passing a car that will send you flying into a barrier in a month’s time when the wheel bearings blow out …

The basic requirement is an entry certification (also known as compliance). This process actually starts in Japan, with NZTA agents on the ground at major ports, and once safely in New Zealand, an inspector will begin the rigorous check of the car to make sure the vehicle meets New Zealand standards, and that there hasn’t been any structural damage, rust, or key component failures missed on the previous inspections. An inspector will take a good majority of the interior out to achieve this, and if you are using a compliance centre that isn’t known for its suitability, damage can occur — the most common being broken trims and clips, which may not seem like a big deal on the grander scale, but nonetheless is still frustrating on your new car. They will also get the car up on a hoist to check the underbody, removing the wheels to look over all the steering and driveline components to flag for wear and tear. As mentioned earlier, the Japanese tend to look after their vehicles, but that doesn’t save you from parts being worn out or not meeting New Zealand standards.



At the end of the inspection, if the car does not require any repairs, it will receive a Warrant of Fitness and you will be given a document called an ‘MR2a’ (no relation to the famed Toyota model), which is an NZTA-issued document to allow the owner to register the car for use on New Zealand roads — note that this needs to be done prior to driving the car on the road, as it is not technically legal until the MR2a has been filled out, paid for, and plates/registration have been issued. If the vehicle does need repairs to meet New Zealand standards, you can have these completed at a relevant workshop, and most compliance centres will offer these services. If the car has previously had, or requires, structural repairs, then these repairs will need to be inspected and approved, by an authorized repair certifier — commonly referred to as an engineer’s report — and once completed will continue on to the MR2a stage as previously mentioned.



For modified cars, which is what many of our readers will be interested in, the process is much the same, and if the car arrives with components that are considered to add up to ‘extensive’ modifications — coilover suspension, steering components, engine swaps, manual conversions, tube-framing, etc. — it will require LVV Certification. On occasion, a modification simply won’t meet the required standard, even for LVV, and you will need to return it back to the factory (the easiest route) or to an acceptable standard (suitable aftermarket equivalent).