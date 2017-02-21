Suzuki’s single car recall all for one stamp

Vehicle recalls are generally serious business, and manufacturers will almost always avoid them at all costs, yet Suzuki has launched a nationwide recall in Japan that only involves one car — a 1996 Suzuki Cappuccino.
Yep, instead of reaching out to the owner directly, the company took the same action it would have if the problem had impacted thousands of car, and with the ‘issue’ so minor — the engine didn’t have its K6A stamp on it — surely the owner wouldn’t have bothered either way. If that isn’t pure badass then I don’t know what is.
What they were doing to realize that something as small as a stamp was forgotten on one lone car 21 years ago is well beyond me, but the Cappuccino in question, with serial number EA21R-102188, remains the centre of the official recall campaign.
Suzuki’s illustrated instruction of what is missing on the particular vehicle shows it is nothing more than the stamp, and suggests it may be due to a possible issue during the car’s Shaken test.
The best part of all, while most manufacturers would simply stamp the engine and send the owner on their way, Suzuki’s recall is offering the owner a whole new engine, which is still in production with the Jimny and the Caterham 7.
While it’s believed the owner hasn’t come forward as of yet, they will be getting a lucky break right around the time that their engine is going through the dreaded 20-year-old emissions and road-worthiness tests, which force a slew of small repairs that nickel and dime the owner.
In a time of manufacturers falsifying emission testing and knowingly dodging recall faults, Suzuki proves they will go out of their way for the smallest of issues.
We tip our hats to you, Suzuki.