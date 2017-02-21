Suzuki’s single car recall all for one stamp

Vehicle recalls are generally serious business, and manufacturers will almost always avoid them at all costs, yet Suzuki has launched a nationwide recall in Japan that only involves one car — a 1996 Suzuki Cappuccino.

Yep, instead of reaching out to the owner directly, the company took the same action it would have if the problem had impacted thousands of car, and with the ‘issue’ so minor — the engine didn’t have its K6A stamp on it — surely the owner wouldn’t have bothered either way. If that isn’t pure badass then I don’t know what is.