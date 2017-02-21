The king is back: Gaz Whiter takes out Mad Mike Summer Bash

In case you haven't noticed, ‘Mad Mike’ Whiddett is kind of a big deal in the world of drifting. Not only on our national stage, but on an international one. Part of his success boils down to the fact that Mike's a dreamer. But what sets him apart from all the other dreamers is the fact that he and partner Toni move mountains to turn those dreams into reality. Most of which are outside the scope of what's considered the status quo, so when he announced Mad Mike's Summer Bash at Hampton Downs on February 18, we knew it would be more than your normal drift competition.