D1NZ round three: damn we have it good in New Zealand!

In my younger years, piling into the bro’s wagon and rolling down to Puke for a round of D1NZ was the highlight of the weekend — we actually lived for that stuff. In fact, school time would mean the better part of the day spent debating which driver could beat who, what car was the ‘sickest’, and the kinds of mods we’d do on our trash cars once we’d scrounged up enough pocket money.

That kind of absolute hype is what we fed off, and although over time my tastes and interests may have shifted away from hard-core dedication to the cause, I always kept an eye on the series as it developed.