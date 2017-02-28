Chasing seconds: comp meet four

Top Doorslammer did have a full field as hoped, but most eyes were on the ChildsPlay Chev of John Dillon and Rod Benjes. The Wellington-based team had been thrashing hard the last few weeks to make it to the event, and the effort proved worthwhile when they ran a 6.44 at 223.10mph.

Sadly, the final didn’t go so well, with the car suffering some severe internal damage on the startline, gifting the win to the opposition.