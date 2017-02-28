Mechanical masterpieces: the next-gen cars of D1NZ

We are now reaching the midpoint of the Demon Energy D1NZ National Drifting Championship, with the newly announced Baypark round shifting from the custom carpark course to inside the 17,000-seat stadium, before another first as the championship heads to Hampton Downs Motorsport Park’s new club circuit, followed by the big one — the Puke monster.

But wherever the circus competes, Demon Energy D1NZ National Drifting Championship is home to a wide and often very wild array of weapons. With little in the way of rules that dictate what you can and can’t build, teams are increasingly stepping outside the box in the hope of finding that competitive edge over the competition.

The 2016/’17 season has seen more crazy creations than any in recent history, so we thought we would take a closer look at a few of the more interesting and unique builds, from the super high budget to a track car that began as a tow car — it seems the size of your wallet certainly doesn’t dictate how interesting or successful your build will be.