Grand final: vote for the Castrol Edge Performance Car of the Year!

We have put the power in your hands all year, calling for votes on who most deserves to go head-to-head for the chance to be crowned owner of the Castrol Edge Performance Car of the Year 2016.

Each issue, three feature cars went to the vote for that month’s finalist spot. Those votes have been tallied and the 12 finalists selected, but the battle isn’t over just yet. We need you to have your say and vote to ensure the most worthy is crowned champion. Every vote counts, and it only takes a second to have your say!