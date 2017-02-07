Barry Butterworth Classic takes racing back to the good ol' days

If you’re unfamiliar with the name Barry Butterworth, that might just be set to change, with some of the most hotly anticipated events on the local speedway calendar approaching. February 11 will see the Barry Butterworth Classic held at Vodafone Western Springs Speedway, in memory of one of the greatest legends on local dirt — a race meeting that takes racing back to the good old days with Sprint Cars, F2 Midgets, Midgets, and TQ Midgets in contention.
In this event, the classes race “like they did in the old days”, with the fastest qualifier starting last, and they then select who they would like to have start back beside them. With the fastest drivers thus positioned at the rear of the pack, exciting racing is guaranteed with a fight to get to the front — just as it was done in Barry’s heyday.
Find out more information at springsspeedway.com.