Fresh out of the oven is this month's Enzed Central Muscle Cars news

Wet-weather woes

Race four of round four, held at the New Zealand Festival of Motor Racing (you’ll find coverage of the meeting earlier in this issue) was somewhat controversial. As the drivers sat on the dummy grid, it poured with rain. Therefore, the meeting was declared wet. Most, but not all, of the cars raced back to the pits to fit wet tyres. However, not everyone was notified or heard the announcement.



The rain stopped just before the vehicles were released, but they went onto the track without the officials checking them. Consequently, some cars went out on slicks, which was the better choice, as the sun was now out. After two laps, drivers on wets were searching for water; after eight laps, the wet tyres were destroyed and the drivers on slicks were going much faster.

The issue was whether penalties should be applied — by the race officials, not CMC itself — or all points for the race should be scrapped. After much discussion, the committee agreed to give everyone who finished the race the same number of points, which seems to be the fairest outcome — although not the outcome for which some drivers were hoping.