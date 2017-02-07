Rolling Thunder back for 2017 repeat

Vodafone Western Springs Speedway’s second major event of February is none other than its biggest show of the year — Rolling Thunder, held on February 25. The concept for this event was trialled last year, and it turned out to pull in the highest number of spectators all year. And it’s back for 2017. 

Featuring the Super Saloons, in what is the only time in the season they run at Western Springs, as well as the top 24 cars from around the country, including drivers like Steve Williams, Rolling Thunder offers nothing but the highest order of dirt-track racing. 

This is clear in the Sprint Car world, where drivers race for their championship ring as well as over $15K worth of prize money!

In addition to the star-studded line-up, even more is on the cards, with a celebrity race featuring Greg Murphy, ‘Mad Mike’ Whiddett, Shane Drake, Sarah Walker, Brendan Dugan, and more. It isn’t just brainless entertainment, though — racing in the Super Saloons, the celebrity race turned out to be one of the highlights of last year’s event! 

To find out more information about the Rolling Thunder event, visit springsspeedway.com.

