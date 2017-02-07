2017 4&Rotary Nationals: the drags at Meremere

This is where the action happens! Drag racing in the upper North Island rests at one sole venue — Meremere Dragway — and the circus that was the Nationals weekend (January 28–29), headed down to the dragway after the show portion of the event to put a few myths to bed. Although most of the cars entered for Sunday didn’t end up being from the show, for obvious reasons that you’ll understand whenyou reach the gallery below, there was still a scattering of cars that had made their way down to give it a whirl.

If you’ve never been to the Nats drags, or any of the other local drag events, we suggest you tick it off the list — it always reminds you of just how quick some of the times being run really are. Internet squabbles over times have built up a false sense of rocket-ship builds that turn out to be something more suited to the seas way back when. The day saw a succession of low 11s — which by all means is absolutely nothing to be spat at — and a scattering of 10s, nines, eights, and even a seven-second pass.