Weekend warriors: scenes from Meremere Comp Meeting 3

Pristine racing conditions awaited competitors and spectators for the 2016–’17 Meremere Competition Meeting 3 held on Sunday, February 5. The sun warmed the track up, while a light breeze fed the tyre smoke and methanol fumes across to the spectators — what must surely be the best perfume not yet bottled.

While the competition side of things meant hard racing would be guaranteed, the meet also provided a solid test bed for drag-vehicle development taking place in the local scene.