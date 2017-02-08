One man and his driveway: Leadfoot Festival 2017

That time was enough to see him beat Rotorua’s Sloan Cox in his 2004 Hill Climb Special Evo 8, who clocked 50.83 seconds.

It was the first time the winner’s trophy has gone to anybody other than a Millen family member, and McRae says, “[I] managed to get a great run at the end there.” When asked if it was the perfect run, however, he laughed and says, “No, because Rod’s gone quicker than that.” His solution: “I’m coming back next year!”