Get your 'rolla fix at Toyota Festival 2017

Toyota Festival, hosted by none other than Toyota New Zealand themselves, is the biggest single-manufacturer track day of the year, and one of the only events that you’ll find an old KP Starlet on track side-by-side with the Lexus LFA.

After shifting base down to Highlands Motorsport Park in Cromwell for the 2016 date, the Festival returns to the north at Hampton Downs Motorsport Park’s International Circuit for the April 1 event.

The twist this year is that the event will coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Toyota Corolla in New Zealand — Toyota New Zealand has invited the entire Corolla family, and all other Toyota enthusiasts, to get out for track and drifting sessions, car displays, giveaways, 4x4 driving, competitions, and a dedicated area for Corolla owners to display their vehicles.