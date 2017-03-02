Uncles Club returns to Hampton Downs National Circuit!

After a brief hiatus from the Hampton Downs National Circuit — instead using the Club Circuit — Uncles Club have announced that their twilight track nights will return to the National Circuit on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.

Regular supporters of the events questioned the move to the Club Circuit late last year, and the management team have recently addressed this in a statement.

The statement said, “With the new ownership of Hampton Downs there has been a huge investment in the facilities to complete the dream that was founded by Tony Roberts and Chris Watson.



“No one can deny that the vision was bold and many people got behind the concept by investing in the apartment complex. As time progressed and the funding lines became exhausted, the development at this world-class facility came to an abrupt halt and so Hampton Downs was offered for sale — up stepped Tony Quinn and in record time he has transformed the facility."