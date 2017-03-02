Upper Hutt goes all-American

The car that caught my attention, and that I had never seen before, was a two-door 1956 Pontiac Star Chief. It was very straight and its chrome strips and bumper were like brand new. The paintwork was matt black with a shiny metallic black roof. The car was lowered and sat on whitewalls and original hubcaps. The stance and 1950s chrome look, along with the matt paint, made this car really stand out.

Another great day organized by the Moonshine Club.

