BNT NZ Touring Car Championship titles on the line at Hampton Downs

Heading into the final round of the BNT NZ Touring Car Championship 2016–’17 season, the current points gap means there is plenty to drive hard for in both class one and two at Hampton Downs, over March 11–12.

As it stands, reigning champion Simon Evans maintains a healthy class-one lead of 198 points over Tom Alexander; there are 75 points on offer for a race win. If Evans wins the first race (of three), and Alexander finishes third or lower, the championship will go to Evans with two races to go.

Similarly in class two, the points gap between first and second place is even closer. Liam MacDonald holds a 127-point lead over Brad Lathrope. If MacDonald wins race one (of three), and Lathrope finishes fifth or lower, then the championship will go to MacDonald with two races to go.

Luckily for punters, motorsport is full of curveballs, and with championship standings on the line, anything can happen — so we may just see the the championship fire right up until the final race in both classes

Evans says he won’t be playing the conservative card at Hampton Downs. “We come here to win races, so we’ll treat it like any other weekend and win as many races as we can.”