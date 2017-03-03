Four to fight it out in the Porter Group V8 Ute category

After one of the most exciting racing seasons in the ten year history of the Porter Group V8 Ute category, the fight for the title will go down to the wire for the last round at Hampton Downs Motorsport Park, March 11 and 12, when four drivers will battle it out to become the official New Zealand V8 Ute Racing Champion.



Paul 'Auto' Manuell — the reigning champion in the category — has led the series all the way since round one at the ITM V8 Supercar event back in November. Unlike last season, however, he has not had it all his own way and has seen his 56 point lead over second placed Richard 'Danger' Moore, after round one, reduced to 28 points with three races left.



Manuell in his ORIX Holden has won at both Pukekohe and Teretonga, but Moore has fought hard with wins his Mitre 10 Trade Racing team at the Bruce McLaren Motorsport Park, Taupo, then again at the Mike Pero Motorsport Park, Christchurch, before taking the last round at the New Zealand Grand Prix meeting at Manfeild Circuit.

Were it not for misfortune at Pukekohe, when he was caught up in an accident ahead of him, then that 28 point gap could be even narrower.

As points sit now, Manuell has the clear advantage but Moore will be hoping to have a circuit advantage with the final round at Hampton. As a driver instructor at the circuit, he has completed thousands of laps and knows every groove, bump and square inch of the racing line, and having won a round there on his V8 Ute debut in 2015, he will be extremely confident he can be at the sharp end of the field.