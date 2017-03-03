When your heart skips a beat, twice: Racing Beat’s 230mph RX-7 crash

In 1995, Racing Beat returned with the FD sporting a murdered-out black livery. The goalposts had shifted over the three-year period, and they were now aiming to clock 300mph — unfortunately due to the conditions, their top speed wouldn’t reach that mark. What they did set, though, was a bloody impressive 242mph run — a run that nearly ended in disaster when the rear once again came around at speed, but was luckily corrected multiple times thanks to the deployed chute.

It was officially the world’s fastest RX-7, a record that the team still holds today. Soon after this, Mazda discontinued the RX-7 in the United States, and Racing Beat’s land-speed programme came to an end.

We’d love to see Racing Beat return to the salt with a quad-rotor RX-8 to finally hit that 300mph mark — anyone want to set it up?