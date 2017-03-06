Back-to-back: Shane van Gisbergen claims victory at the Clipsal 500

Fresh off the back of his championship victory last season, New Zealand’s golden boy of the Supercar series, Shane van Gisbergen, has set the perfect start to the 2017 season after winning both races at the Clipsal 500 on the streets of Adelaide.

The Clipsal 500 event — which took place March 2–5 — saw the Red Bull Holden Racing Team driver qualify as the fastest driver in both sessions, set the fastest time in both top-10 shootouts, and then go on to bank both race wins in a dominant display.