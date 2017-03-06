Break open the piggy bank: supercharged Acura NSX for sale

That’s because the example we’re talking about — a 1999 Acura NSX — is one of only 17 examples ever produced with a dealer-installed Comptech supercharger. Yep, if the mid-engined naturally aspirated three-litre V6 wasn’t enough to tickle your fancy, this puppy can reside in your driveway for the clean steal of just US$87,500 (NZ$124,803.88).

It’s a price that is a fair sight clear of what can be considered cheap, although it’s a buyers market and it’s worth whatever someone's willing to pay — considering it’s one of the rarest options available, we’re certain it won’t be long before a buyer jumps on it.