Rubbing’s racing: big contact in the Touring Car Masters class at the Clipsal 500

The events at the Clipsal 500 in Adelaide, South Australia — which took place March 2–5 — saw the ups and downs of motorsport. First of which, Kiwi-battler Shane Van Gisbergen took out the top podium spot in the the Supercars class.

But it was the first big crash of the day that saw the otherside of how racing can steer, with some of the oldest cars in the event being whipped out during the first lap of the Touring Car Masters’ final race on Sunday.