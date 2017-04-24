A new king is crowned after conquering the Puke Monster

Daynom had faced Tom Marshall, and was handed the win after Marshall straightened on his chase run. This effectively put the silver seal on the championship for Cole.

The final battle between Cole and Daynom was a hard-fought powerfest — but no one was standing in Cole’s way, he wanted the win to seal the dream season. “We didn’t want to win by some tally, we are here to drive and I wanted to show that to everyone who helps me do this, that we can do it, and we’ve done it. It’s taken me seven years, but we are here, and I can’t thank my team, my family and all my sponsors and supporters enough for standing behind me.”