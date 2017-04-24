Five minutes and six seconds with Kei Miura

While we were chatting en route to the workshop, Miura-san told us about his first ever car, and, just like his areo causes jaws to drop, so his choice of first car was jaw dropping: it was none other than a Kenmeri Skyline. “I remember buying the car, and driving directly to my friend’s workshop. Immediately, we changed the wheels, bolted on fender flares, and changed a few other bits and pieces. We worked all night on the car, because, the next day, I went racing in it.” He erupted in a burst of laughter — looking back, it must have seemed insane that he had hacked up a Kenmeri and then gone out on a track to thrash his pride and joy mere hours after obtaining what was his dream car at the time.

As mad as it may have seemed, his hands-on approach to every single one of his cars is the exact reason why he is seen as such a visionary within the industry today. What sets this man apart from many is that he is responsible for 100 per cent of his products; you will not find him outsourcing any step in the design or production of a kit. Not only is he the driving force behind all his own products, but he is also a big part of many other well-known companies, most notably, Liberty Walk, with its wild Lamborghini, BMW, and Ferrari aero kits.