History lesson: the humble Subaru WRX

During the four years that Prodrive and Subaru campaigned the Impreza 555 in WRC, 63 Group A–specification Imprezas were built in total — most were used to re-shell damaged chassis and carried the same number plates. In all, nine distinct number plates were assigned to the cars, and all bar one featured the digits ‘555’.

‘N1WRC’ was used by Colin McRae in 1996 off the back of his WRC drivers’ championship win. Unsurprisingly, the car used the familiar EJ20 engine, which produced between 239 and 246kW. The car was originally fitted with an H-pattern gearbox before that was replaced by a Prodrive-built six-speed semi-auto pneumatic paddle-shift example.

Ten drivers competed in the 555 at WRC rallies during the 1992–1996 seasons, including New Zealand’s late Possum Bourne. With 17 stage wins under its belt, as well as two manufacturers’ titles and a drivers’ championship win, the Group A Impreza 555 ended on a high note with a one-two finish in Catalunya for Colin McRae and Piero Liatti.

2000 Impreza WRX STI (S201)