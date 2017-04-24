Radial Punishment: Lack-A-Traction’s Burnouts Taupo

With Burnouts Australia Magazine’s Grant Findlay and Sarina Mitchell in attendance with Sam Surace, driver of the ‘MADSAM’ Ford Capri, professional help and advice was not far away. What this translates to in plain English is rather simple. Of course, despite the focus on burnouts at the top tier, the grass roots can’t be forgotten, and Burnouts Taupo provided the perfect melting pot of both professional and amateur level cars and drivers. With diversity in style aplenty and the high calibre of vehicles, the badges were predominantly either Holden or Ford. This is, after all, a Kiwi burnout competition.

The competition format kept things simple. With over 40 competitors and two main rounds, the action would be near constant, with entrants lining up and doing their thing in numerical order. This gave everyone’s equipment a chance to cool down, while keeping the down time to a minimum.