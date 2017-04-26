Deception: Jason Harrison’s ’57 Chev

Over the last few years, the retro scene has taken off, with plenty of cars being built to replicate those of old — more often than not, race cars of old. This car is not one of them. Sure, the paint is faded and scratched, and it wears old-style race graphics. But there’s a difference: Jason Harrison’s ’57 Chev actually is an old race car from back in the day. Better still, it was owned and driven by well-known Wellington driver Robin Silk.



While the car started life as a four-door, somewhere along the way it was converted to a two-door — before it saw plenty of runs on the drag strip. By the time Jason got his hands on it — some 10 years ago — the rear end had been tubbed, and the famous lime green the car wore when Silk owned it had been replaced with a coat of black. The paint job must have been as quick as the car: if you look closely enough, you’ll see the occasional glimpse of lime showing through.

Jason’s love of ’57s stems from his father, who had a couple of them and left one each to Jason and his brother upon his passing. Jason’s one was a four-door, and ended up being tubbed also, while his brother’s was, and still is, more of a mint, original car.