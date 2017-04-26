Imperfect perfection: 1948 Oldsmobile

When Bryony saw the Olds sitting looking unloved, she mentioned to Phil how cool it looked, which was just the motivation required for him to track down the owner and see if it was up for grabs. The car had been imported a few years before, but the amount of work needed to get it on the road was just too much for the owner. For Phil, though, who’s more than capable of getting his hands dirty, it was a good challenge and a great way to get a cool-looking car without breaking the bank.



While, for a brief moment, the thought of making it shiny did cross Phil’s mind, thankfully, this was soon forgotten, as the desire was to build something cool that wasn’t precious. With sons Jaeden and Kaige, aged seven and nine, respectively, as well as a long gravel driveway to contend with, the whole rough-and-t ough beater concept was one that resonated with Phil.

With the car having failed cert and compliance on a seriously long list of items, you’d think it’d have taken an equally long time to get it sorted, but with Phil rolling up his sleeves and getting into it as fast as possible, the car was on the road just 12 months later. Sure, to speed up the process, Phil didn’t bother fixing the motor that was in the car; instead he dropped in a 350-cube crate motor. He also called upon the experts at various stages when help was required. Still, that’s an impressive turnaround time. Included in that was having Kyrie from Quest Fabrication fit airbag suspension all round to make the most of the car’s flowing lines. As part of this, the diff was replaced with one from a VS Commodore, as not only did it fit in perfectly width-wise, it also came complete with LSD head and disc brakes.