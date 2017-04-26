New Honda Civic Type R turbo the world's fastest production FWD

Honda aficionados get your loud speakers ready to chuck it in the everyone’s faces — the latest Civic Type R is the world’s fastest front-wheel drive production car and it has a 7m 44s Nürburgring lap time to prove it.

Clocking up such a time around the 21km loop makes it nearly seven seconds quicker than the outgoing Type R, and beats out the previous record holder — the Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport S — by three seconds.

The new Type R packs a K20C turbo heart that produces 228kW with a six-speed box backing it. That engine will make this the most powerful Honda ever sold in North America — but some of the for the car’s extra speed goes to a more rigid body structure and the fact it weighs in at about 15kg lighter than the old generation.