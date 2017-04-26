Super sport special: extremely rare L89-optioned '68 Camaro

Back in 1964, when Ford introduced its new Mustang, the General Motors camp remained quiet and somewhat dubious about the introduction of a four-seater sports car. However, GM soon sat up and took notice when, only four months after the Mustang’s release, the new cars were quite literally flying out the doors of Ford showrooms across the US, with 100,000 units sold in the first six months. In 1964 the old saying, ‘selling faster than hotcakes’ soon became ‘these hotcakes are selling faster than Mustangs’.

The top brass at GM quickly came to the conclusion that a four-seater sports car was indeed what the American public was crying out for, although, ironically, Ford had actually based its Mustang on the Chevrolet Corvair Monza.

The race was now on for GM to build its own version of the Mustang, a task immediately embarked upon under the direction of Henry C Haga. The interior design aspect of the new project was handed over to George Angersbach, who had a significant influence over the design aspect of the Corvette, Corvair, and the Chevy II, which became the Nova in 1968.

New Arrival

Finally, in 1967 Chevrolet unveiled the Camaro. The folks at GM thought the name Camaro was a good one simply because it was new, and no one knew what it meant — although, according to an old French dictionary, Camaro meant friend and that was enough to satisfy them. The car was also given other interim names along the way by GM and the press — names such as Nova, Panther, Chaparral, and Wildcat (later used by Buick) — and rumours at the time suggested the suits within General Motors considered incorporating ‘GM’ into the name, coming up with all sorts of weird and wonderful names like G-Mini, which later developed into GeMini, and finally Gemini, a name many of us are now familiar with. But it wasn’t to be, and the name was soon given the elbow purely and simply because they didn’t want the letters GM used in case the Camaro turned out be an absolute failure.