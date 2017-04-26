The Z factor: the last genuine Group 5 Zakspeed Escort in the world

Although Gary refers to his Zakspeed Escort as the Hans Heyer car, his research confirms it was also raced by Armin Hahne and Klaus Ludwig, who were all associated with Ford at that time. Gary also understands that the car was campaigned hard from 1975 to late 1977 and early 1978 throughout Europe, being the championship-winning car from 1975 as piloted by Hans Heyer, and runner-up in 1976 with Klaus Ludwig. From there, it was taken to compete in a non-European championship event in Macau.

Apparently Zakspeed always competed in Macau and Kyalami outside of Europe, and was known to sell cars whilst there, including this one, sold to Ford of Malaysia/ Haper Motor Group which employed the services of a young driver named Harvey Yap, a local up-and-coming Malaysian star, to drive the car. Consequently, the Zakspeed Escort gained some significant history in Asia throughout that period to complement its European career – all of which Gary found extremely difficult to research, as the habit of taking photographs and collecting data and documentation for specific races and cars wasn’t as prevalent as it is today.

Gary also managed to track down one of Zakspeed’s original engine builders, Rainer Bley, and was fortunate enough to have lengthy discussion with him about Zakspeed in the early days. Gary tried to obtain any information about his car and also asked about the chances of obtaining any memorabilia from the ’70s, only to be told that nothing was available – Zakspeed was so busy building, rebuilding and re-engineering cars that it never kept much information, especially on those cars that ended up in Asia.

Revival

Now that Gary and his wife were back in New Zealand, the process of deciding what to do with the Zakspeed Escort began with a complete strip-down – the only way Gary could make an informed assessment for the way forward. In actual fact, despite its poor condition the car was remarkably complete except for its running gear. A decision was made to effect a complete restoration.