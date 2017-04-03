Grab the latest issue of NZ Performance Car now!

WRX fans can rejoice, as this month we finally have an STi gracing the cover following a long hiatus for the brand. And what a car it is, built for both circuit and hill-climb weekend antics, the Type RA Limited features a custom wide body and about 360kW lurking under the hood.

We also look at Jase Brown’s OTT Silvia with a supercharged 1UZFE and Boss S14 front conversion, an ex–Pikes Peak 4WD FC RX-7, and a roof-chopped van from Japan.

We talk EFi vs carb, hang with some Honda heads, drool over D1NZ engine bays, and look under the skin of Brady’s RX-2 sedan. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Grab a copy of NZ Performance Car Issue No. 245 now!