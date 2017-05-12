Cruise mode: Bryce's low-slung E36

What Japanese car is the engine and handling comparable to?

The engine in the 318is is not too different to inline-four engines produced by Toyota and Nissan. Even the exhaust note has a JDM sound to it when compared with the BMW six-cylinder engines. This car probably shares similarities with the non-turbo SR20DE Nissan Silvia of the same

era.

Do you find that it’s difficult finding parts for a European car, or has it been fairly straight forward for the E36 platform?

It’s not difficult to find second-hand parts for European cars; however, it is often difficult to find parts that are still in good condition. Parts for the E36 like door cards are particularly hard to find still in good condition, so it was a matter of waiting for the right part to come up for sale. I was surprised to find how available performance parts are for the E36 in New Zealand. I found I was able to get the coilovers, camber arms, and seat brackets to suit an E36 BMW within Auckland.