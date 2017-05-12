The seasoned warrior: Jason Horn's 8-second Lancer GSR

In 2011, the decision was made to swing the engine around in the ‘wrong’ direction and bolt a much stronger Turbo 350 trans onto the back. A tubular front cross member was put together, and the factory rear four-link set-up was retained with the addition of a ‘Japanese nine-inch’ — a Toyota Hilux diff with a billet full-spool; suspension-wise, it ran some basic King springs and KYBs from its street-driven days. But the motor package was anything but street, feeding in excess of 600kW to the 26.5-inch slicks.

Jason’s rear-wheel-drive (RWD) career had a bit of a rocky start when he put it into the wall at the 2012 nats, after only five runs, but the purely cosmetic damage was quickly sorted, and Jason was soon back on track. that eight-second goal was soon realized and worked down to the current PB of an 8.62 at 262kph, with a best 60-foot of 1.45, achieved over the next few seasons.