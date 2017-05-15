Porsche Cayenne S Diesel breaks production car towing record

For your general SUV market, towing capacity is a nice bonus, but for some it can make or break a vehicle purchase. Recognising such a necessity, and let’s be honest, selling point, Porsche has taken the new Cayenne S Diesel and hitched it up to the heaviest aircraft they could get their hands one … a 314 ton Airbus A380.
The mammoth piece of machinery was lent to Porsche from Air France, resulting in a towed distance of 42 metres across Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, and Porsche are claiming that this torquey wonder is just a everyday feat for Cayenne’s 4.2-litre diesel V8
It marks a new Guinness World Record for the heaviest aircraft towed by a production vehicle, with the A380 weighing in at a staggering 126.7 tons more than the previous record tow.
To put it into understandable, that equates to roughly 232 Porsche 944 race cars … don’t take our word for it though, Porsche have made sure to seal the deal in video evidence.