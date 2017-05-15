Porsche Cayenne S Diesel breaks production car towing record

By Jaden Martin
Posted in News, Cars

For your general SUV market, towing capacity is a nice bonus, but for some it can make or break a vehicle purchase. Recognising such a necessity, and let’s be honest, selling point, Porsche has taken the new Cayenne S Diesel and hitched it up to the heaviest aircraft they could get their hands one … a 314 ton Airbus A380. 

The mammoth piece of machinery was lent to Porsche from Air France, resulting in a towed distance of 42 metres across Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, and Porsche are claiming that this torquey wonder is just a everyday feat for Cayenne’s 4.2-litre diesel V8

It marks a new Guinness World Record for the heaviest aircraft towed by a production vehicle, with the A380 weighing in at a staggering 126.7 tons more than the previous record tow.

To put it into understandable, that equates to roughly 232 Porsche 944 race cars … don’t take our word for it though, Porsche have made sure to seal the deal in video evidence.

Show more posts by Jaden Martin

Related

Renault/Nissan hit by ransomware attack
Renault/Nissan hit by ransomware attack
Cars, News
Porsche Cayenne S Diesel breaks production car towing record
Porsche Cayenne S Diesel breaks production car towing record
News, Cars
General excellence: GMs galore at Clevedon
General excellence: GMs galore at Clevedon
Cars
Bay display: 25 years of the Marineland Hot Rod & Classic Car Festival
Bay display: 25 years of the Marineland Hot Rod & Classic Car Festival
Cars, People
Leading up to Targa Hawke’s Bay’s new two day format
Leading up to Targa Hawke’s Bay’s new two day format
Motorsport, News