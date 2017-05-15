The first Mazda museum to open outside of Japan

Germany has become the latest home to some of Mazda’s finest gems — Clocking up nearly a century of operations, with the early days dating back to 1920, Mazda has a long line of models that have become cult classics and highly sought after. Located in the city of Augsburg, Frey’s Mazda Classic Car Museum promises to be the first and only such museum outside of Japan, boasting a current line up of 45 cars on display. The project is the result of a collaboration between between local Mazda dealer, Auto Frey, and the automaker’s German division.

Owner and founder, Walter Frey, established the dealership in 1978, and is a prominent car collector also. He has been long fascinated by Mazda’s rotary engine, acquiring his first Cosmo Sport in 1980 and has continued to grow his collection since. Adding his sons Joachim and Markus’ cars into the mix, the Freys amassed 120 cars which represent every Mazda model since the 1930s.