Meguiar’s Car Crazy Charity Cruise is back!

Is your ride itching for a mid-winter cruise? Is your ride a hot rod, modified or a god damn big-rig?!? Well Meguiar’s have something coming up you’ll be into.

Alongside Meguiar’s Annual Car Crazy Charity Cruise, they will also be running a Rislone Big Rig Truckin’ Charity Cruise.

Saturday the 22nd July will be for the Big Rigs and Sunday the 23rd for the cars. All registration fees will be donated entirely to the Starship Foundation.

Both events will be departing at 8:30am on their respective days from Smit’s Group/Meguiar’s head office at 23 Greenmount Drive then taking a lazy scenic route through to CRC Speedshow.