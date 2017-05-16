Meguiar’s Car Crazy Charity Cruise is back!

Is your ride itching for a mid-winter cruise? Is your ride a hot rod, modified or a god damn big-rig?!? Well Meguiar’s have something coming up you’ll be into.
Alongside Meguiar’s Annual Car Crazy Charity Cruise, they will also be running a Rislone Big Rig Truckin’ Charity Cruise.
Saturday the 22nd July will be for the Big Rigs and Sunday the 23rd for the cars. All registration fees will be donated entirely to the Starship Foundation.
Both events will be departing at 8:30am on their respective days from Smit’s Group/Meguiar’s head office at 23 Greenmount Drive then taking a lazy scenic route through to CRC Speedshow.
For the car cruisers, registration is $50 per car and includes a ticket to the CRC Speedshow for the driver and all passengers as well as a Smit’s Group voucher and plenty of Meguiar’s goodies as well as your chance to win the ultimate prize in the Show and Shine (every legitimate vote received for your ride will get 50c donated to the Starship Foundation by Meguiar’s). Check out meguiars.co.nz for more info.
The Big Rig’s registration is $50 and once again includes you and your passengers tickets to the CRC Speedshow as well as a Smit’s Group voucher and plenty of Rislone goodies to take home. Check out lovemycarnz.co.nz for more info.
The Meguiar’s Car Crazy Charity Cruise and Big Rig Truckin’ Charity Cruise are limited to well-presented vehicles only - which could be customs, classics, hot rods, imports and street machines (and of course, Big Rigs for Saturday’s cruise). So get them out and looking their best so you get lots of votes in the People’s Choice Award.
Due to the popularity of this charity cruise, places will not be confirmed until payment has been received, and is strictly on a 'first in, first served' basis.