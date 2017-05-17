Camber Kings: insane Altezza/Silvia combo

For as long as we can remember, the show car circuit has treated us to next-level development by those who dare to push their builds to the limits, and there is a pair of Christchurch-based lads working hard to ensure such a spectacle is never forgotten. The dynamic duo are no strangers to our pages either, appearing on the cover of NZPC issue no. 232, and have become certified experts in pushing the boundaries of taste, style, and trends in New Zealand. When we last caught up with Jared and Blake, they had just destroyed the notion anyone might have been harbouring that colour-change paint, big wings, and chrome wheels were dated, with a pair of near-identical Nissans that stole the crowd’s hearts at the 2016 V 4&Rotary Nationals. 12 months later, they’re back for a repeat appearance, although they are packing a completely different kind of heat this time, and lots of it.

To recap how the pair effectively became joined at the hip, it all began back in 2012, after meeting on a night out at the local hangout spot. Jared was stirring Blake on to do a skid, and when he declined, Jared jumped into Blake’s 180SX Type X and proceeded to run it curb-to-curb down the street before turning a corner and unintentionally meeting the curb at speed. Most people would be spewing, but with a cheeky smile and a bit of cash exchanged to make up for the damage, the pair became inseparable. This relationship culminated in what were arguably the two most in-your-face Silvias built on our shores, proving that high-end builds by everyday enthusiasts are more than possible. Straight after the 2016 Nats, the pair were deciding how they would turn the car world on its head once again. If you assumed that they went out and built another pair of identical Nissans, you would be wrong.