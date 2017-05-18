Good vibrations: 12 cylinders shoehorned into a '79 Corona

Nestled away in the sweeping plains of the East Coast region of Hawke’s Bay, which is better known for its award-winning wine than its cars, lives a creation smoother, bolder, and much more elegant than any drop you’ll pick up off the shelf down at the local bottle shop. To create such an artwork meant the blending of two of Toyota’s finest creations - the heart of the ultimate in Japanese luxury, and the rarest sub-model in Toyota’s X-chassis family.

What we’re talking about, of course, is the creation of Nathan Messenger’s Mark II. A carpet layer by trade, Nathan has always had a love of all things low slung, fast, and loud, and, after selling his previous 1UZ-powered RX30 to free up some cash, he knew exactly what chassis he wanted next. Setting his sights on a ’79 Toyota Corona Mark II (MX41), Nathan tracked this particular example down in the ownership of Rupz ‘SKOOLN’ Parbhu, who was storing it away as a parts car. Expectedly, it was a touch worse for wear after being used as a storage and seating area in the garage, so Nathan set about restoring it back to its former glory as a clean, running and driving cruiser. “I always wanted an MX41, because they are so hard to find. It’s the unicorn of the shape; so, when I found out Rupz had a spare one, I had to grab it off him,” Nathan said.