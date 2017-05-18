Snake Bite: a stunning father-and-daughter built Cobra replica

Graeme also spent a couple of years in the late 1970s working in England, machining components and assembling race cars at March Engineering. He then joined a team campaigning a Formula 2 car in the European championship. At that time, he was also on the support crew for his long-time friend Greg Joint, who was attempting to break into the English speedway league on a solo motorbike.



Graeme built his first TQ Midget in the mid 1970s, and won his first-ever race at Western Springs in the first outing of the car. Admittedly, it was from the front, on a very wet surface.

Today, Graeme still likes to get behind the wheel of a race car, and he currently races a 1988 E30 BMW in the very competitive Castrol BMW Race Driver Series — great fun and very low cost compared with other forms of motor sport.

A Family Affair

One other benefit of tackling such a project was that Graeme was hoping his son would become interested in the Cobra build as well, but, alas, no, it appeared that parties and girls were far more interesting than being stuck in a garage all weekend.



Surprisingly for Graeme, it was his daughter, Lauren, who took the most interest in the Cobra build. As she got older, her interest intensified, and as she became more involved in the project, she became extremely useful to her father, not only helping with the painting, but also making decisions on the build. Lauren went on to complete an Automotive Refinishers Apprenticeship, and it was at her shop, Pakuranga Panelbeaters, that the car was dramatically transformed. Lauren carried out most of the preparation work on the Cobra’s body, and applied the undercoat. Graeme’s objective was to achieve a simple, clean look without too much clutter, which is why the two main colours, Electric Blue and Fine Silver (the stripes are silver rather than the traditional white) were chosen. Apparently, Lauren chose the blue from a Mercedes Benz truck she’d seen previously and liked very much.



The finish colours were applied by Ernest Bradley, who did an amazing job, and Graeme says he owes Ernest and Brandon a big thank you for the outstanding paintwork.