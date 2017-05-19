Kamehameha: Bryce's Dragon Ball Z-themed 180SX-fronted S14

Breaking the mould to build something that screams ‘you’ can be a hard slog, as the scene is increasingly inundated with bigger and better examples. Thankfully, you don’t have to throw mass amounts of cash at the newest, trendy bits and spend half your life doing it — mix up some hard work, a simple idea, and a whole lot of nostalgia, and you could be on to a winning combination.

Like many of us, Bryce was all about street-sifting antics when he originally lived in Wellington. He purchased the S14 as a daily-driver, and no doubt it landed him in regular amounts of mischief. Nonetheless, what he hadn’t expected was the rather rude 5am wake-up call one morning when a joyrider decided he wanted in on such activities, and took off down the street in the Nissan. Awaking to the familiar sound of the diff chirping, Bryce jumped into his flattie’s Evo VIII, and the pair screamed off down the motorway for 40 minutes before the police managed to cut the ofender off in Lower Hutt. The car was recovered and the scum who took it were promptly chucked in the cells, which was the exact point at which Bryce told us things spiralled out of control. “I thought of selling it, [after having had] that feeling you get of someone else invading your car, but I decided, nope, I’m going to do the opposite and actually make a thing out of this,” he said. Cogs really began to turn, and he reminisced about his high-school days when a local example appeared on the scene sporting a carbon-fibre 180SX front in champagne gold.