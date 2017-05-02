Grab the latest issue of NZ Performance Car!

In this month’s issue we take a look at two of New Zealand’s top RX-2s, both built with different approaches, but to the same high level of finish. They are Sven’s 1972 Mazda RX-2 13B PP coupe and Bevan’s 1974 Mazda RX-2 13B turbo sedan, which has won RX Master at the Nationals two years running.

We take a technical tour of Brad Smith's boosted and stroked VQ38 350Z, and wind back the clock with a historic 1972 Datsun 510 racer. Single-cam RBs don’t come much tougher than Hayden Mason’s 410KW VL, which is banging on the nine-second zone. The words ‘stance’ and ‘Triumph’ don’t go in the same sentence — well, that was until we found Jared’s slammed 2000 at Jambo this year.

We also have full 4&Rotary Jamboree coverage, the Demon Energy D1NZ final round, and we attend the RWB movie premiere in Melbourne.