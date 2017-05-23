Candy-apple cruiser: immaculate '55 Chev

In 1955, giant US car manufacturer Chevrolet shed its conservative image and replaced it with what it called ‘Motoramic’ styling, offering a complete new range of body styles thanks to Chevy studio head Clare MacKichan and body engineer Charles A Stebbins.

The overall brief for these new models originated with GM’s now legendary styling chief, Harley Earl, his aim being to create an eye-catching package with the 1955 Chevrolet. Ironically, Earl wasn’t too keen on the initial designs — they simply weren’t as radical as he had envisioned — but did think they looked rather clean and uncluttered for a car of the period.

Remember, this was also a time when buzzwords such as ‘longer’, ‘lower’, and ‘wider’ were swirling around GM like a contagious flu virus and, even though the new 1955 Chevrolet gave the impression of being quite boxy, it was in fact also sleeker, lower, and shorter than previous models. Indeed, the ’55 car actually looked longer and wider due to the way the rear guards were styled, and the simple fact that the bonnet sat almost level with the front guards, and they, in turn, housed hooded-style headlights styled to emulate jet-engine intakes.